‘Ted Lasso’ Dominates The Emmys, Jason Sudeikis Wins Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

“Ted Lasso” dominated Sunday night at the Emmys.

The hit show with Jason Sudeikis as an American football coach taking over a soccer team in England has taken the entertainment world by storm since 2020. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Now, it’s also taken home some serious hardware.

Before the Emmy Awards were finished Sunday, “Ted Lasso” won Outstanding Comedy Series, Jason Sudeikis won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Brett Goldstein won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and Hannah Waddingham won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

All the way around, “Ted Lasso” dominated the night.

Ted Lasso steals the show at the #Emmys 🏆 ✅ Best Comedy Series

✅ Outstanding Lead Actor in Comedy Series – Jason Sudeikis

✅ Supporting Actor in Comedy Series – Brett Goldstein

✅ Supporting Actress in Comedy Series – Hannah Waddingham pic.twitter.com/0D4auSMRhZ — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 20, 2021

Obviously, fans were super excited to see the Jason Sudeikis-led comedy have so much success. It’s one of the best shows on TV, and it’s one of the most uplifting and heartwarming shows we’ve ever seen.

ted lasso tonight at the emmys: pic.twitter.com/xqMBpMm3CN — Lauren 🥯 (@laurenleti) September 19, 2021

Even before the award show started, it seemed like everyone knew “Ted Lasso” was going to put up some gigantic numbers, and that’s exactly what happened.

It’s a testament to the show’s greatness.

The whole Ted Lasso cast & crew did the Roy Kent cheer backstage and it was pretty special #Emmys pic.twitter.com/2HNJsTuc5d — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) September 20, 2021

If you haven’t already started watching “Ted Lasso” on Apple TV+, I can’t recommend it enough. It’s truly incredible and worth every second of your time! That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank.