Wisconsin Is A 6.5 Favorite Against Notre Dame This Saturday

The line for the Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame game this Saturday is very surprising.

The line opened at -6.5 in favor of Wisconsin at Circa, and that’s almost certainly going to invite a lot of action. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

College Football 🏈

Week 4 Opening Lines Opening Limits: $3K Sides / $1K Totals pic.twitter.com/RyFWNZQUCW — Circa Sports (@CircaSports) September 19, 2021

I’m honestly stunned Wisconsin is favored by so much. I’m legit stunned because we haven’t looked impressive at all through two games.

Granted, the loss to Penn State no longer looks as terrible seeing as how the Nittany Lions are now a top 10 team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

However, I’m not very confident about this Saturday. Usually, I’m always ready to roll with the Badgers. Against Notre Dame in a revenge game for Jack Coan, I’m more than hesitant.

Right now, I’d say it’s a coin flip when it comes to who will win. I truly don’t know, but the spread being at -6.5 seems ridiculously high.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

What have the oddsmakers seen so far that the rest of the country hasn’t? We’re ranked several spots behind ND and yet, we’re favored by 6.5.

That doesn’t really add up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

Hopefully, we go out and smash the Fighting Irish, but I think I’m more than justified in being a bit worried.