White House Aides Shout Down Press Corps When British PM Suggests Taking Questions At Biden Meeting

White House aides shouted down pool reporters who attempted to ask President Joe Biden about the crisis at the southern border, multiple videos of the Tuesday event show.

Biden held an Oval Office meeting Tuesday with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to discuss the bilateral trading relationship and dangers of climate change, Reuters reported.

Johnson suggested taking questions from the press, and three British journalists were given such an opportunity, according to CBS’ Ed O’Keefe who was in the Oval Office Tuesday.

IN THE OVAL OFFICE… @POTUS Biden and British PM @BorisJohnson meet to discuss pandemic, trade and other issues. Johnson took 3 questions. White House aides shouted down U.S. attempts to ask questions. I asked Biden about southern border and we couldn’t decipher what he said. pic.twitter.com/A86kgdfsuc — Ed O’Keefe (@edokeefe) September 21, 2021

However, when the American reporters tried to ask Biden about the immigration crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border — which has been overwhelmed by masses of incoming Haitian refugees — the president’s aides exploded in loud exclamations, shouting “thank you” over the attending journalists before hastily escorting them out of the room.

CBS News’ @EdOkeefe reports that during Pres. Biden’s bilateral meeting with British PM Boris Johnson, U.S. press questions about the southern border were shouted down by White House aides. The president’s answer was undecipherable. pic.twitter.com/MeXVTcFEBX — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 21, 2021

“What did he say?,” one of the reporters leaving the Oval Office could be heard asking her colleague in a video posted on Twitter.

“I have no idea. Hope the microphone got it,” the colleague responded.

The journalist then wondered why they were not afforded the same chance as their counterparts from the U.K. (RELATED: Biden Walks Away As Reporter Shouts ‘Why Do You Continue To Trust The Taliban?’)

Boris Johnson answered questions in WH — Then the room explode as aides try to usher US press out of the room to shield the US president Joe Biden from answering a single one. The entire US press pool then apparently went to Jen Psaki’s office to register a formal complaint. pic.twitter.com/DcRrsSTGWI — Ben Schaack (@BuyingStrength) September 21, 2021

O’Keefe also complained about not being able to decipher the president’s response to his question because of the aides yelling.