Watch The New Trailer For The Upcoming Movie About Kurt Warner’s Life

Another trailer for “American Underdog” has dropped.

When I saw the first promo for the movie about Kurt Warner’s life, I wasn’t sold at all. In fact, I thought it looked terrible. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, I’m very much singing a different tune after watching the preview tweeted by the Super Bowl champion Tuesday afternoon.

Give it a watch below. It’s going to fire up football fans.

No one wins alone. #AmericanUnderdog – coming to theaters Christmas Day. pic.twitter.com/PGb2OBnZp4 — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) September 21, 2021

As I said above, when I saw the first inside look at “American Underdog” over the summer, I thought it looked like hot garbage.

In fact, I thoroughly ripped it for looking like a joke of a film.

Chase your dream. Watch an exclusive behind-the-scenes look of American Underdog – in theaters this December. pic.twitter.com/IQbjwLTsgO — American Underdog (@AmericanUnderdg) July 7, 2021

Clearly, someone in the film’s advertising department decided some adjustments needed to be made because the full trailer is straight fire.

I was initially out on “American Underdog.” Now, I’m 100% all in on seeing it. Warner’s comeback story and success against all odds deserves to be told correctly.

The new trailer has me convinced it will be.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Underdog (@americanunderdg)

With a solid cast of Zachary Levi, Anna Paquin, Dennis Quaid and Adam Baldwin, I’m very confident we’re going to be in for a fun time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Underdog (@americanunderdg)

You can check it out in theaters starting Christmas Day!