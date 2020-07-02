Zachary Levi Will Star As Former NFL Quarterback Kurt Warner In ‘American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story’

Hollywood star Zachary Levi will play former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner in an upcoming movie.

According to The Wrap, Kingdom Story Company and Lionsgate announced Wednesday that the former "Chuck" actor would play the Super Bowl champion in "American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story."

The film is a story about Warner’s unlikely rise to NFL superstardom, which included a Super Bowl with the Rams, after being afterthought during his early playing days. The film was initially set to come out December 2020, but it’s unclear if that’s still the plan amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

I love this casting choice. The more I think about Levi as Warner, the more I love the move. For those of you who don’t know, Levi starred for several years as the lead on “Chuck.”

“Chuck” was a damn good on NBC back in the day, and I loved every single moment of it.

Levi is also one of the fastest rising actors in all of Hollywood after starring in “Shazam.” Due to that role, he seems to have also bulked up.

While he would have been believable as an NFL quarterback while on “Chuck,” I think he can convince an audience these days.

Keep checking back for more updates on “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story” when we have them. It sounds like it’s going to be a great one!