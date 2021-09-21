Jim Harbaugh Says Michigan Is ‘Having Fun’ And Playing Hard After Impressive 3-0 Start

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh likes what he’s seen through the first three weeks of the season.

The Wolverines are 3-0 to start the season, and they haven’t had a close game all season. In fact, the Wolverines look damn good. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The new energy around the team isn’t unnoticed for the man running the show in Ann Arbor.

“The biggest thing is just how hard they’re playing, and they’re having fun doing it. Good things happen when you play hard. Energy. Energy just finds the ball, whether you’re on defense or you’re on offense. The ball finds you,” Harbaugh said during his Monday press conference when talking about his team’s hot start, according to Outkick.

It might be borderline impossible for some of you to believe, but I’m actually legit nervous about this Michigan team.

Granted, they haven’t played any elite competition so far in 2021, but I’d be lying if I said they didn’t look great.

They’re not just 3-0 after three weeks. They’re 3-0 with three insanely impressive victories. They’re beating the brakes off of teams.

That’s not something we’ve seen out of a Jim Harbaugh team in a very long time.

Now, as a Wisconsin man, am I worried about playing Michigan in two weeks? I’m not sure I’m worried, but I’m not nearly as confident as I’ve been in the past.

I think Michigan is going to give us all sorts of problems. For the first time in a long time, it might be a fun game!

We’ll see what happens October 2, but there’s something special in the air about this Michigan squad.