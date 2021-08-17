Jim Harbaugh Names Cade McNamara Michigan’s Starting Quarterback

Jim Harbaugh has decided to roll with Cade McNamara as Michigan’s starting quarterback.

Michigan's quarterback situation was a bit of a disaster last season before McNamara took over, and he'll now keep the job to open 2021.

“Cade is the starter and that’s the way we anticipated it,” Harbaugh recently told the Big Ten Network about Michigan’s quarterback battle.

McNamara beat out freshman J.J. McCarthy and Texas Tech transfer Alan Bowman for the job. You can watch his full comments below.

I hate to rain on everyone’s parade in Ann Arbor, but I’m not sure this makes much of a difference. McNamara is talented, but until Michigan actually proves they’re legit, why would anyone believe they are?

We’ve all seen this movie before. The Wolverines get a ton of hype entering a season, they fall flat on their face, disappoint and then they rinse and repeat every year under Harbaugh.

This season, the guys in Ann Arbor aren’t even getting a ton of hype. People just kind of expect them to be bad.

Will McNamara be good enough to turn things around for Harbaugh’s squad? I have no idea, but he’s certainly talented.

At the same time, it’s one thing to be talented and it’s a very different thing to get the job done.

Michigan opens the season September 4, which means we won’t have to wait long to find out!