College Football Playoff Director Bill Hancock Releases Statement On Expansion, Says ‘All Issues’ Must ‘Be Fully Explored And Addressed’

It sounds like the College Football Playoff expanding might not be as imminent as initially thought.

Over the summer, it was announced that a proposal for a 12-team playoff had been put forward, and it looked like it would be welcomed with open arms. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, Texas and Oklahoma jumping to the SEC has caused chaos in the sport and it now sounds like expansion might be delayed.

The College Football Playoff is on the verge of officially expanding to 12 teams. – 6 highest-ranked conference champs

– 6 at-large bids

– 1st round home games This is going to be ELECTRIC. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 10, 2021

College Football Playoff director Bill Hancock released a statement following a Wednesday committee meeting and stated in part that “it is vital all issues be fully explored and addressed.” He also noted “the complexity of these matters.”

You can read his full statement below.

Brakes tapped on CFP expansion. Not slammed. Just tapped. pic.twitter.com/lpC8MfKy31 — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) September 22, 2021

For anyone who needs a translation, expansion has lost a lot of the momentum it once had. The prospect of a 12-team field with six at-large bids and the six highest-ranked conference champs now seems like a distant dream.

𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: 12-Team Playoff Proposed by College Football Playoff Working Group Details on the proposal » https://t.co/pbRJKkQ1Zc#CFBPlayoff 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/JRSrfur0Rq — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) June 10, 2021

Seeing as how the landscape in the sport could look very different in a few years, it’s hard to justify making massive changes right now.

That’s a tough pill for people to swallow, myself included, but it’s the truth. I get paid to tell you the truth. I don’t get paid to make you feel good.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

Let’s hope the playoff eventually expands soon, but I’m worried it won’t be in the next few years.