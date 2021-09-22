Editorial

College Football Playoff Director Bill Hancock Releases Statement On Expansion, Says ‘All Issues’ Must ‘Be Fully Explored And Addressed’

Sep 11, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

It sounds like the College Football Playoff expanding might not be as imminent as initially thought.

Over the summer, it was announced that a proposal for a 12-team playoff had been put forward, and it looked like it would be welcomed with open arms. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, Texas and Oklahoma jumping to the SEC has caused chaos in the sport and it now sounds like expansion might be delayed.

College Football Playoff director Bill Hancock released a statement following a Wednesday committee meeting and stated in part that “it is vital all issues be fully explored and addressed.” He also noted “the complexity of these matters.”

You can read his full statement below.

For anyone who needs a translation, expansion has lost a lot of the momentum it once had. The prospect of a 12-team field with six at-large bids and the six highest-ranked conference champs now seems like a distant dream.

Seeing as how the landscape in the sport could look very different in a few years, it’s hard to justify making massive changes right now.

That’s a tough pill for people to swallow, myself included, but it’s the truth. I get paid to tell you the truth. I don’t get paid to make you feel good.

 

Let’s hope the playoff eventually expands soon, but I’m worried it won’t be in the next few years.