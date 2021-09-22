REVIEW: ‘The Lost Symbol’ Is A Very Fun TV Show

“The Lost Symbol” is off to a strong start on Peacock.

The streaming giant recently released the show based on the novel of the same name from Dan Brown, and I'm sucked in after one episode.

I fired it up Tuesday night, and it didn’t disappoint at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Brown (@authordanbrown)

Now, I should make it known that I’m a huge fan of Brown’s work and I’ve liked the movies with Tom Hanks as Robert Langdon.

So, I’m hardly unbiased. As someone who read the book, I loved the first episode of “The Lost Symbol.”

I remember the ending, but I don’t really remember many of the details, which is allowing me to enter the show with a blank slate.

The plot revolves around Robert Langdon being called to D.C. only to find former mentor Peter Solomon’s hand cut off in the Smithsonian.

From there, the race is on to figure out a series of puzzles and secrets as a sinister villain pulls the strings.

Is it the greatest TV show I’ve ever seen? No, but it has high energy, is fast paced and has kept me guessing through the premiere episode.

I’m very excited to see where we go from here.

Good people of the USA! Dan Brown’s The Lost symbol is about to unfold and I am playing the role of Peter Solomon. Come along for the ride and stream #TheLostSymbol from this Thursday, September 16 on @PeacockTV! pic.twitter.com/OO0vBNF3K4 — Eddie Izzard (@eddieizzard) September 15, 2021

You can catch new episodes of “The Lost Symbol” every Thursday on Peacock!