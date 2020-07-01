‘Da Vinci Code’ Author Dan Brown Sued, Wife Alleges He Had Multiple Affairs

“The Da Vinci Code” author Dan Brown is being sued by his ex-wife, Blythe Brown, who alleges he had multiple affairs.

In a lawsuit filed this week, Blythe has accused her ex-husband of “secretly” siphoning off large amounts of money “to conduct sordid, extra-marital affairs” during their 21 years of marriage, which allegedly included a dalliance with a Dutch horse trainer, per the Boston Globe. (RELATED: Joy Behar: Female Trump Voters Don’t Know The Difference Between A Predator And A Protector)

Blythe alleged “unlawful and egregious conduct” by the famed author that lead to a “proverbial life of lies” during the final years of their marriage, including reportedly lavishing extravagant gifts on a horse trainer, per the report. (RELATED: Meghan McCain Warns Democrats Ahead Of Debate: ‘The Trump Ads Write Themselves’)

It all comes following reports that the two had divorced last December after more than 21 years of marriage, per the outlet.

The report went on to note that after the couple’s divorce she learned that the horse trainer, identified only as JP, and Dan began the alleged affair in 2014.

In the suit she claims her ex-husband bought his alleged mistress a $345,000 prize-winning Friesian named “LimiTed Edition,” a new car, a truck and paid for renovations to her Holland home, substantially reducing the marital estate, per the report.

Blythe allegedly confronted her ex in January 2020 about the alleged affair and he reportedly told her, “I’ve done bad things with a lot of people,” admitting he was also involved with a local hairdresser.

According to the report, she later learned that he was also allegedly involved with his personal trainer and a “political official” at the couple’s vacation home in Anguilla, per the outlet.

The author‘s 2003 novel “The Da Vince Code” was a huge success and sold some 80 million copies worldwide. It was made into a movie by the same name in 2006, starring Tom Hanks. The film grossed $760 million worldwide.