Trump Sends Out Message Scolding Bush Over Liz Cheney Support

Former President Donald Trump sent out a message Wednesday criticizing former President George W. Bush’s endorsement of Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney.

“RINO former President George ‘Dubya’ Bush and his flunky Karl Rove are endorsing warmongering and very low polling, Liz Cheney. Bush is the one who got us into the quicksand of the Middle East and, after spending trillions of dollars and killing nearly a million people, the Middle East was left in worse shape after 21 years than it was when he started his stupidity,” Trump said in his message.

“It ended with Biden’s most embarrassing in history withdrawal from Afghanistan, a total surrender, leaving $85 billion dollars of equipment and many young warriors’ lives behind.”

George W. Bush to hold reelection fundraiser for Rep. Liz Cheney https://t.co/gQBFg62rcU pic.twitter.com/ZDEPjNW6K9 — New York Post (@nypost) September 22, 2021

Cheney will face challengers in the Republican primary in August 2022. She was removed from her position as Conference Chairwoman for her criticisms of Trump and vote to impeach him after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Bush announced his support for Cheney Wednesday and will headline a fundraiser for her in October in Dallas, Texas. (RELATED: George W. Bush To Headline Fundraiser For Liz Cheney)

Trump also took aim at Bush’s refusal to pardon Former Vice President Dick Cheney’s Chief of Staff, Scooter Libby. Libby was indicted by a federal grand jury regarding an investigation into the leak of the covert identity of Valerie Plame, a former CIA officer.

“Bush is the person who did not have the courage to give a pardon to his Vice President’s Chief of Staff, Scooter Libby, even though Cheney begged for him to do so. He wouldn’t, they didn’t talk for years,” Trump said.

“I didn’t know Scooter, but gave him a full pardon—not at their request, but because he deserved it. He suffered greatly. Former Vice President Cheney called to effusively thank me,” Trump said. “Now he is on the side of his daughter who is so bad for Wyoming and the United States that she is polling at record lows.”