George W. Bush To Headline Fundraiser For Liz Cheney

Former President George W. Bush will be featured as a special guest at a fundraiser for embattled Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Cheney, whose father Dick served as vice president under Bush, is facing a serious primary challenge from former Republican committeewoman Harriet Hageman, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Cheney has not struggled to raise funds over the last year, despite removal from her leadership post, but a dearth of independent polling in the U.S.’s least-populous state leaves her standing ahead of the 2022 midterms murky.’

The event will be Bush’s first in the 2022 election cycle, according to the Wall Street Journal.

SCOOP: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is slated to have a fundraiser w/ President George W. Bush next month. Signals Cheney is hugging Bush-world ties amid exile from the Trump-wing of the party. Event will be held in Dallas on Oct. 18 w/ some other familiar names… Rove, Miers… pic.twitter.com/aDAKyUKmKO — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) September 22, 2021

Former White House Chief of Staff Karl Rove and former White House Counsel Harriet Miers will also appear at the fundraiser, which is scheduled for Oct. 18 in Dallas, Texas. Dick Cheney is not scheduled to appear.

Despite boasting one of the most conservative voting records throughout her time in Congress, Cheney was removed from her position as Conference Chairwoman for her criticisms of Trump and vote to impeach him in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. After the vote to remove her, Cheney vowed to “do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office.” (RELATED: Trump Celebrates Cheney’s Demotion, Says The Rep Has No Place In Politics)

Cheney was one of two Republicans named by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to serve on the select committee investigating the Capitol riot. The other, Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, is facing a primary challenge and the possibility of losing his seat due to redistricting. The Freedom Caucus has called for both of them to be expelled from the Republican House Caucus.

Other Republicans who voted to impeach Trump have announced their retirements, including North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr, Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey, and Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez.