Editorial

Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa Has Fractured Ribs, Won’t Play Against The Raiders

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins reacts after being sacked against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss at least one game after getting hurt.

The former Alabama superstar went down this past Sunday against Buffalo, and won’t be on the field this Sunday when the Dolphins play the Raiders. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Ian Rapoport, Miami head coach Brian Flores told the media Wednesday that Tua has fractured ribs and won’t play this Sunday.

This is a very tough break for Tua and the Dolphins. They’re 1-1 after getting obliterated by the Bills this past Sunday and they’re now going to be without their starting QB for at least one game.

If you’re a fan of the Dolphins, you have to be very concerned right now. Jacoby Brissett isn’t a bad backup option, but he’s not a guy you can ride with longterm.

Hopefully, Tua is able to return as quickly as possible and heal up ASAP. If he’s out for an extended period of time, the Dolphins are going to likely be in big trouble.

We’ll see how they do this Sunday with Brissett under center!