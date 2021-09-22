Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa Has Fractured Ribs, Won’t Play Against The Raiders

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss at least one game after getting hurt.

The former Alabama superstar went down this past Sunday against Buffalo, and won't be on the field this Sunday when the Dolphins play the Raiders.

Tua got hurt on this play.pic.twitter.com/rHkroBLQcc — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 19, 2021

According to Ian Rapoport, Miami head coach Brian Flores told the media Wednesday that Tua has fractured ribs and won’t play this Sunday.

#Dolphins coach Brian Flores announces that after further testing, Tua Tagovailoa has fractured ribs and won’t play this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 22, 2021

This is a very tough break for Tua and the Dolphins. They’re 1-1 after getting obliterated by the Bills this past Sunday and they’re now going to be without their starting QB for at least one game.

If you’re a fan of the Dolphins, you have to be very concerned right now. Jacoby Brissett isn’t a bad backup option, but he’s not a guy you can ride with longterm.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has fractured ribs and will not play Sunday against the Raiders, head coach Brian Flores announced. Jacoby Brissett will start at QB for Miami on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/SFs5qIWA3t — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 22, 2021

Hopefully, Tua is able to return as quickly as possible and heal up ASAP. If he’s out for an extended period of time, the Dolphins are going to likely be in big trouble.

With Tua Tagovailoa out Sunday vs. the Raiders, Jacoby Brissett will start for the Dolphins and Reid Sinnett will backup. https://t.co/Ln9QreIs7v — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2021

We’ll see how they do this Sunday with Brissett under center!