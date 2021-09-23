Auburn Fans Go Viral For Not Sitting During The Penn State Game In Hilarious Video

Some Auburn fans have gone viral for all the right reasons.

In a video tweeted Wednesday afternoon by the Barstool Sports podcast “Unnecessary Roughness,” a pair of Tigers fans refused to sit during the 28-20 loss to Penn State this past Saturday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A young lady between the two men was clearly not impressed, but that doesn’t make it any less funny. Take a look at the video below.

Almost have to respect how petty these two Auburn fans were pic.twitter.com/xOYQ5uQUH2 — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) September 22, 2021

I honestly love the hell out of the fact two Auburn fans went to Happy Valley and refused to sit while the game was going on.

That’s true passion right there. Sure, you might be outnumbered by more than 50,000 to one, but that’s not the point.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Penn State Football (@pennstatefball)

It’s the second biggest game of the year for Auburn, and they weren’t about to leave anything on the field when it came to cheering!

They put in 100% effort, despite the fact that the people around them were obviously not impressed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Penn State Football (@pennstatefball)

Unfortunately for these Auburn fans, their passion just wasn’t enough. Penn State earned a 28-20 win during the slugfest of a game and the Tigers went back to Alabama as losers.

They traveled north to experience some B1G football and learned real quick that we don’t play games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Penn State Football (@pennstatefball)

Still, I appreciate their passion. It’s what makes college football so great!