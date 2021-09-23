White House Reportedly Orders Haitian Migrant Camp To Be Cleared Out Before BLM Protest Friday

The White House reportedly ordered the Haitian migrant camp under the Del Rio-Acuna International Bridge to be cleared out by Friday night.

Two senior Department of Homeland Security officials said the camp is drawing bad publicity and new criticisms for the Biden administration, according to The Washington Examiner.

DHS SOURCES: The Biden administration has set a deadline of Friday night to clear out the Haitian migrant camp in Del Rio, moving most people to San Antonio, where they will be released. “It’s an optics thing,” the first DHS official said.https://t.co/xTr3LrEmH4 — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) September 24, 2021

Less than 4,000 migrants remained under the bridge Thursday morning, according to the Examiner. The camp is reportedly closing after a Black Lives Matter protest was scheduled for this weekend near the bridge where the migrants are staying.

“They want those people out from under that bridge so they can’t be seen anymore,” one official said, reported the outlet. “It’s an optics thing. They are moving them around for process and release. They’re going to have everyone at the bridge gone in the next two days.”

Over 10,500 migrants, mainly from Haiti, have crossed the Rio Grande River and have gone through the camp under the bridge. (RELATED: ‘I Could Have Invested’: Deported Haitians Say They Lost Their Chance At The American Dream)

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has also stepped in, creating a barrier with state-owned vehicles to attempt to stop the migrants in the Del Rio area.