Gov. Abbott Approves Using State Vehicles As ‘Steel Barrier’ To Stop Surge In Border Crossings

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday the state will be parking Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety vehicles along the border to create a “steel barrier.”

The vehicles will be parked around the Del Rio area where roughly 16,000 migrants have already crossed into the United States, NBC DFW reported.

Wall of vehicles ‘seals’ border in #DelRio; @GovAbbott says failure to enforce laws led to chaos https://t.co/kZyEdi2Spk pic.twitter.com/1OZ88ZZ81t — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) September 21, 2021

“They have created a steel barrier preventing people from being able to cross the border,” Abbott said, according to the outlet. “One day there were countless people coming across the border, then the DPS put up all these DPS vehicles, and suddenly, in an instant, people stopped crossing the border in this location. That strategy is working.”

The Biden Administration’s lack of attention to the border has forced the state of Texas to spend $3 billion in border security according to Abbott, according to NBC DFW. (RELATED: Thousands Of Migrants, Mostly From Haiti, Overwhelm Border Officials In Texas)

Tens of thousands of illegal migrants have been staying under the Del Rio International Bridge waiting to be processed since last week. Over 8,000 migrants remained under the bridge Tuesday waiting to be processed.

President Joe Biden admitted to reporters at the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday that the administration does not have the border situation “under control,” and also vowed to get it under control.