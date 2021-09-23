Urban Meyer Says Coaching In The NFL Is Like Playing Alabama Every Week

Urban Meyer is starting to learn that there isn’t much disparity between the talent on NFL rosters.

In a video tweeted Thursday by @RobbySnyder, Meyer told Broncos head coach Vic Fangio before their game last Sunday that coaching in the NFL is like playing Alabama every week. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Meyer also said there are “a lot of good players in this league.”

I don’t know what Meyer was expecting, but he should have known that every single roster in the NFL is loaded with great players.

After all, every single guy is a pro and the vast majority of them were the best players on their college teams.

#Broncos Fangio said Urban Meyer told him the NFL is like “facing Alabama every week.” #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/xosNdDHQJ4 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) September 22, 2021

The difference between a bad NFL team and a good NFL team is really only a couple players and coaching. In terms of talent, they’re all pretty close.

Unfortunately for Meyer, he’s learning that the hard way because the Jaguars got cooked by a bad Texans team and an average at best Denver squad.

Things are off to a very rough start in Jacksonville for the three-time national champion.

Is it time to panic? No, but feeling like you’re playing Alabama week in and week out is a good sign that you’re starting to realize the gravity of your situation.