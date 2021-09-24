GoFundMe Removes Fundraiser For Conservative Students Harassed At ASU

GoFundMe removed a fundraiser Friday that was set up for two conservative students who were harassed while studying at Arizona State University.

A video posted by the popular “Libs of Tik Tok” Twitter page showed two students who were confronted by another student while studying. The other student told the two studying that “this is our space” and said one of the boys’ laptop stickers, which said “police lives matter,” was “offensive.”

“You’re making the space uncomfortable,” the student behind the camera told the two boys. “You’re white. Do you understand what a multicultural space is? You’re not being centered.”

One of the students who was studying and wearing a “didn’t vote for Biden” shirt said, “this is insane.”

🚨 This insanity is happening on college campuses pic.twitter.com/BrVxICZYqP — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) September 24, 2021

“Well anyway this is the violence that ASU does,” the girl filming said. “And this is the type of people that they protect. This white man thinks he can take up our space. This is why we need a multicultural space, because they think they can get away with this shit.” (RELATED: Los Angeles Protesters Chant ‘Blue Lives Don’t Matter Here’)

One of the boys said that they were just trying to do school work and told the female student that they planned to stay there. Another student joined the conversation and told the boys that they should leave if they “have any consideration for people of color.”

The girl filming said that the boys are “trying to center” themselves and that they are demonstrating “peak white cis male bullshit.”

The student with the police lives matter sticker said that he wasn’t trying to offend anyone by being there. Another student came to the defense of the boys and asked why the other students were so bothered by the boys being there. The student with the police lives matter sticker told the students harassing him that he works 60 hours a week while going to school because his parents don’t just hand him money.

The video racked up 3.6 million views on Twitter, received over 47,000 likes, and was retweeted more than 14,000 times.

The “Libs of Tik Tok” account owner told the Daily Caller that they created the GoFundMe page after several people wondered how to help the students who were harassed, especially since one of the boys said he works 60 hours a week. The fundraiser had raised almost $3,000 from nearly 150 individual donors before it was shut down.

BREAKING: GoFundMe has removed my campaign to raise funds for the two hero students at ASU who were viciously attacked for being white pic.twitter.com/t65hyfY8XD — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) September 24, 2021

In an email sent to “Libs of Tik Tok”, GoFundMe said that the fundraiser violated their “prohibited conduct policy” and was taken down. All funds raised will be returned to the original donors.

GoFundMe’s prohibited conduct section prevents fundraisers that involve gambling, drugs, fraud, campaigns, pornography, and several other categories. It also prevents content that GoFundMe deems to be “in support of hate, violence, harassment, bullying, discrimination, terrorism, or intolerance of any kind.”