Group Of High School Students Walk Out For ‘Back The Blue’ Protest In Minnesota

A group of students at a Minnesota high school walked out of class Thursday for a “Back the Blue” protest in support of police, KSTP reported.

Stillwater High students wore blue and carried “Thin Blue Line” flags to support the police in a protest that lasted about twenty minutes, KSTP reported. Video also shows several counter-protesters displaying a “Black Lives Matter” banner. (RELATED: ‘We Need Our Lives Back’: California High School Students Protest Lockdowns)

Minnesota high schoolers organized an event earlier in April encouraging students to walk out of class to protest racial injustice, Twin Cities reported. An Instagram post asking students to protest had over 4,000 likes, according to the outlet. A spokesman for St. Paul Public Schools, Kevin Burns, reportedly said at the time that the district supports students who want to protest.

The Minnesota Teen Activists organized a state-wide school walkout to protest racial injustice, harassment, and bullying, but students who chose to not to participate were themselves harassed and bullied. Read their stories: https://t.co/5LANBcd0tf — Center of the American Experiment (@MNThinkTank) April 23, 2021

In March, students at a Florida high school rallied in support of an African American resource officer who was fired for using a racial slur. Students and staff members wore white to show their support for the officer, as previously reported.

According to a poll by Rasmussen Reports, 59% of American voters believe there is a war on police. 80% of Republicans, 39% of Democrats, and 60% of independents said they believe police are unfairly treated, the poll found.