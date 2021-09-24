PREVIEW: Wisconsin Can Save The Season With A Win Over Notre Dame

Wisconsin and Notre Dame will take the field Saturday in Chicago, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Right now, the Badgers are 1-1 and our margin for error the rest of the way is completely gone. We lose another game, and we're cooked.

It’s done. It’s over. We have two losses and our best case scenario is the Rose Bowl. Our playoff hopes are already on life support.

They’ll be dead by Saturday afternoon if we lose.

On the other side of the coin, Saturday represents a chance to inject life back into our team. A win over the Fighting Irish would immediately catapult us back into the playoff race.

With a win Saturday, we’ll jump right back to being in the mix. As I said ahead, the stakes couldn’t possibly be higher.

If we break 200 rushing yards, throw even at the most minimally competent level and our defense does what our defense always does, we should win.

However, we should have blown Penn State out, but we shot ourselves in the foot over and over again. So, I have no idea what to expect.

Earlier in the week, I predicted Wisconsin by three, and I’m sticking with that. Let’s all hope I’m correct!

Make sure to catch the game at noon EST on Fox!