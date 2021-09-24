Editorial

REPORT: Odell Beckham Jr. Will Play Sunday For The First Time Since 2020

Sep 19, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) celebrates with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) after Chubb scored a touchdown during the second half against the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Odell Beckham Jr. will reportedly play this Sunday for the first time since last season.

According to Jordan Schultz, the Cleveland Browns star receiver will be suited up and ready to roll against the Bears. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’ll be OBJ’s first time playing in a game since tearing his ACL in October 2020 against the Bengals while trying to make a tackle.

It’s been roughly 11 months since OBJ stepped onto the field during an NFL game. After missing a massive chunk of the 2020 campaign and the first couple games of 2021, he’s finally returning against the Bears.

Seeing as how Chicago isn’t really any good, it’s probably the best team for OBJ to return against. He won’t be asked to do much and can slowly work his way back into the lineup.

It’s going to be fun to see what he can do in his first game in nearly a year. Can’t wait!