REPORT: Odell Beckham Jr. Will Play Sunday For The First Time Since 2020

Odell Beckham Jr. will reportedly play this Sunday for the first time since last season.

According to Jordan Schultz, the Cleveland Browns star receiver will be suited up and ready to roll against the Bears. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

🚨 Odell Beckham, Jr. will play Sunday vs the Bears, barring any final setbacks, per sources. Beckham, who hasn’t played since suffering a torn ACL on Oct. 25, has worked diligently to return and re-assert himself among the league’s top receivers. He’s a Comeback POY candidate. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 23, 2021

It’ll be OBJ’s first time playing in a game since tearing his ACL in October 2020 against the Bengals while trying to make a tackle.

Odell Beckham hurts here trying to make a tackle on a bad Baker pass that was picked. Ankle? pic.twitter.com/Oslc2WsFcX — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) October 25, 2020

It’s been roughly 11 months since OBJ stepped onto the field during an NFL game. After missing a massive chunk of the 2020 campaign and the first couple games of 2021, he’s finally returning against the Bears.

Seeing as how Chicago isn’t really any good, it’s probably the best team for OBJ to return against. He won’t be asked to do much and can slowly work his way back into the lineup.

God. I wanna take this time to thank u in advance for what’s about to come. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 18, 2021

It’s going to be fun to see what he can do in his first game in nearly a year. Can’t wait!