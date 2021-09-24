Tucker Carlson Responds To The ADL Calling For Him To Be Fired: ‘F*ck Them’

Daily Caller co-founder and Fox News host Tucker Carlson responded to the Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) call for Fox News to fire him during a Friday appearance on “The Megyn Kelly Show.”

The ADL recently called for Carlson to be fired after the show host referred to President Joe Biden’s immigration policy as “the Great Replacement” Wednesday, an alleged Ethno-nationalist political theory warning white people that they are being replaced by non-white immigrants, according to the Counter Extremism Project.

“Today there’s more blowback on whether you’ve been pushing for The ‘Great Replacement’ theory. You said that this was gonna happen on your show last night, sure enough, the ADL comes after you,” Kelly told Carlson.

“F*ck them,” Carlson responded. “I didn’t even know that. What liars. The ‘Great Replacement’ theory is in fact not a theory, it’s something that Democrats brag about constantly, up to and including the president,” he said. He claimed that the ADL, once an organization fighting anti-semitism, is now run by an “apparatchik of the Democratic Party.”

WATCH:

In a Wednesday evening segment, Carlson criticized Biden’s handling of the migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, arguing that the administration is intentionally “change the racial mix of the country.” (RELATED: After They Call For His Firing, Tucker Discovers The ADL Is Guilty Of Making The Same ‘Replacement’ Argument)

“An unrelenting stream of immigration. But why? Well, Joe Biden just said it, to change the racial mix of the country. That’s the reason, to reduce the political power of people whose ancestors lived here, and dramatically increase the proportion of Americans newly arrived from the third world,” Carlson said.

“And then Biden went further, he said that non-white DNA is the quote, ‘the source of our strength.’ Imagine saying that. This is the language of eugenics, it’s horrifying. And there’s a reason Biden said it. In political terms, this policy is called ‘the Great Replacement,’ the replacement of legacy Americans with more obedient people from far-away countries,” he continued.

Carlson referred to remarks made by then-Vice President Biden at the “2015 White Global Conference on Confronting Global Extremism,” where he said that “it is a source of our strength” that white people were estimated to make up less than 50% of the population by 2017, according to the Washington Post.

The ADL first called for Carlson’s firing in April for suggesting that the Democratic Party is attempting to “replace the electorate” with voting rights legislation during an interview with columnist Mark Steyn, according to The Hill.

“I know that the left and all the little gatekeepers on Twitter become literally hysterical if you use the term ‘replacement,’ if you suggest that the Democratic Party is trying to replace the current electorate,” Carlson said in April, according to the outlet. “But they become hysterical because that’s what’s happening actually. Let’s just say it. It’s true.”

“I mean, everyone’s making a racial issue out of it. Oh, the, you know, white replacement? No, no, this is a voting rights question.”

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the ADL, immediately responded that Carlson “must go” with claims that he defended replacement theory.

Fox News CEO Lachlan Murdoch defended Carlson against the accusations brought against him, saying that he “decried and rejected” the replacement theory in an April 12 letter to the ADL. Greenblatt responded that Carlson endorsed the theory under a “voting rights cover” and should not be permitted to use a “white supremacist trope.”