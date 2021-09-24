Wisconsin Drops Chilling Hype Video Ahead Of The Notre Dame Game

Wisconsin dropped an epic hype video Thursday night.

The Badgers play Notre Dame in Chicago in the biggest football game of the weekend, and it looks like my squad is ready to roll.

If the hype video is an indication of things to come, we’re in for a fun time Saturday. Give it a watch below.

One purpose. One heart.

Everyone together. 𝘼𝙇𝙇 𝙀𝙔𝙀𝙎 𝙊𝙉 𝙐𝙎 pic.twitter.com/NtgDdyw9WM — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) September 23, 2021

As I’ve said before, I’m weirdly calm about the game Saturday against the Fighting Irish. My attitude might change once the sun is up tomorrow, but as of right now, I’m not panicking.

I think we’re going to be just fine.

Wisconsin plays Notre Dame this weekend and people are asking if I’m nervous? Weirdly enough, I’m not nervous at all. We’ll see if I regret this attitude Saturday. pic.twitter.com/Q5ZCYqJJyD — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 24, 2021

All I know for sure is that our season more or less comes down to what happens at Soldier Field. If we win, we’re back in the race for a title.

If we lose, fans are going to start going wild. Not only are fans going to be pissed, but if Coan dominates us and Mertz lays another egg, prepare for fans to really turn on the young QB.

You’re going to see anger from Wisconsin fans that I don’t think we’ve seen since the days of Joel Stave.

Let’s just go out there and take care of business Saturday. Make sure to catch the game at noon EST on Fox!