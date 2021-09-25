Appalachian State Fans Sing Luke Combs In A Packed Stadium Against Marshall In Awesome Video

Appalachian State fans were vibing Friday night during their 31-30 win over Marshall.

In a TikTok video shared by BroBible, the entire stadium was singing Luke Combs’ famous song “Beer Never Broke My Heart.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For those of you who might not know, Combs attended the school prior to becoming a music superstar and he’s a huge fan of the Mountaineers.

Anyone want to see what an EPIC locker room celebration looks like? Thanks @lukecombs for joining us in Charlotte last week.#GoApp pic.twitter.com/20EE3HblJy — App State Football (@AppState_FB) September 9, 2021

I can’t even begin to tell you how happy it makes me to see packed stadiums again. I could honestly shed some tears.

90,000 Florida fans sang Tom Petty’s classic “Won’t Back” against Alabama, and it was beautiful. If the clowns running our country had their way, none of this would be allowed. The stadium would be empty. College fans are refusing to live in fear. pic.twitter.com/1OfbBT1vTj — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 19, 2021

In 2020 fans were robbed of being in the stands because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, we’re back and nobody is ever going to take it away from us again.

If seeing stuff like this doesn’t give your soul a shot of energy, then I don’t know what to tell you. You should check to see if you still have a pulse.

Football is meant to be played in front of thousands of passionate and fired up fans. App. State fans singing Luke Combs is just the latest reminder of that fact.

Wow, Jump Around hits different after having no fans for an entire year. So cool to see 84,000 Wisconsin fans going crazy in Camp Randall. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 4, 2021

We lost these experiences last season, and we’re never giving it up again. That much I can promise you.