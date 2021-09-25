Editorial

Appalachian State Fans Sing Luke Combs In A Packed Stadium Against Marshall In Awesome Video

Appalachian State Fans (Credit: Screenshot/TikTok Video https://www.tiktok.com/@brobible/video/7011482029736889606)

Appalachian State Fans (Credit: Screenshot/TikTok Video https://www.tiktok.com/@brobible/video/7011482029736889606)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Appalachian State fans were vibing Friday night during their 31-30 win over Marshall.

In a TikTok video shared by BroBible, the entire stadium was singing Luke Combs’ famous song “Beer Never Broke My Heart.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

@brobibleApp State understood the assignment ##fyp ##foryou ##football ##lukecombs ##collegefootball ##countrymusic♬ original sound – BroBible

For those of you who might not know, Combs attended the school prior to becoming a music superstar and he’s a huge fan of the Mountaineers.

I can’t even begin to tell you how happy it makes me to see packed stadiums again. I could honestly shed some tears.

In 2020 fans were robbed of being in the stands because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, we’re back and nobody is ever going to take it away from us again.

If seeing stuff like this doesn’t give your soul a shot of energy, then I don’t know what to tell you. You should check to see if you still have a pulse.

Football is meant to be played in front of thousands of passionate and fired up fans. App. State fans singing Luke Combs is just the latest reminder of that fact.

We lost these experiences last season, and we’re never giving it up again. That much I can promise you.