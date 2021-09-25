Editorial

Wisconsin Loses To Notre Dame 41-13, Graham Mertz Looks Absolutely Terrible

Wisconsin/Notre Dame Recap (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/dhookstead/status/1441852508255707141, Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Notre Dame humiliated Wisconsin 41-13 during our Saturday matchup.

Entering the highly-anticipated matchup between the Badgers and Fighting Irish, I said we needed to win or our season was over. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, we didn’t get it and it’s safe to say our season is done.

 

I simply do not understand how Graham Mertz is so bad at playing football. I just don’t get it at all. He has all the potential in the world, but he just can’t make plays.

Notre Dame was down to their third string QB, and our offense was so bad that we weren’t even competitive down the stretch!

I hate to say it, but Mertz has to go.

I’m disgusted and it’s that simple.