Josh Gordon Is Signing With The Kansas City Chiefs

NFL: New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers

Receiver Josh Gordon is signing with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Gordon was recently reinstated by the NFL after his latest violation of the league’s substance abuse policy and he apparently wasted no time before finding a new team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Adam Schefter tweeted Monday afternoon that Gordon’s agents have confirmed that the former Browns star is headed to KC to team up with Patrick Mahomes.

Salary details aren’t known at this time.

Gordon also confirmed the signing without naming the Chiefs by tweeting, “Time to get to work.”

First and foremost, congratulations to Gordon on finding a new team and getting another crack at playing in the NFL.

Despite having lots of issues with the league, he’s getting another shot and that’s the most important thing.

Having said that, until Gordon can prove that he’s capable of staying eligible and staying on the field, fans shouldn’t get too excited.

How many times have we seen Gordon get suspended after slipping up? I’ve honestly lost count.

I’m pulling for him, but he needs to prove he belongs before fans start being in.