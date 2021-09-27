Receiver Josh Gordon is signing with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Gordon was recently reinstated by the NFL after his latest violation of the league's substance abuse policy and he apparently wasted no time before finding a new team.

NFL informed suspended former All-Pro WR Josh Gordon that it is reinstating him, sources tell ESPN. Gordon is expected to be eligible to play as early as Week 4. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2021

Josh Gordon’s new agent @ZacHiller from @LAASportsEnt: “We are grateful that the NFL appreciates the work that Josh put in and now he has earned another opportunity to be part of this league. We are proud of Josh, and I know all the fans can’t wait to see him on Sundays.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2021

Adam Schefter tweeted Monday afternoon that Gordon’s agents have confirmed that the former Browns star is headed to KC to team up with Patrick Mahomes.

Salary details aren’t known at this time.

Former All-Pro WR Josh Gordon, who is being reinstated, is planning to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, sources tell ESPN. His agents, Eric Dounn and Matt Leist from @LAASportsEnt, confirmed Gordon is headed to Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/nqpJXn3oni — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 27, 2021

Gordon also confirmed the signing without naming the Chiefs by tweeting, “Time to get to work.”

Time to get to work. 🎯 @Chiefs 🙏🏾 — Flash (@JOSH_GORDONXII) September 27, 2021

First and foremost, congratulations to Gordon on finding a new team and getting another crack at playing in the NFL.

Despite having lots of issues with the league, he’s getting another shot and that’s the most important thing.

Having said that, until Gordon can prove that he’s capable of staying eligible and staying on the field, fans shouldn’t get too excited.

How many times have we seen Gordon get suspended after slipping up? I’ve honestly lost count.

I’m pulling for him, but he needs to prove he belongs before fans start being in.