Josh Gordon Applies To Be Reinstated Into The NFL

Josh Gordon wants to return to the NFL.

According to Adam Schefter, the former Seattle Seahawks receiver has applied to be reinstated following his latest suspension from the league for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

Schefter also reported that Gordon has had multiple drug tests over the past three months, and has passed them all.

Josh Gordon officially has submitted his reinstatement letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and hopes to be with a team for training camp, per a league source. The NFL has been randomly drug testing Gordon for the past three months and is said to have passed all tests. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 2, 2021

Honestly, aren’t we all kind of tired of this song and dance with Gordon? I know I am. Don’t get me wrong. I hope like hell he gets his life figured out and is mentally in a good place.

I’m not cheering against him at all. I’m just tired of constantly reading this news cycle, and I’m sure I’m not the only one.

The Seahawks have released WR Josh Gordon, who was suspended indefinitely. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 4, 2021

Gordon gets suspended, gets clean, gets back on the field, it doesn’t last long and he ends up suspended again. We’ve all seen this movie multiple times.

Maybe, Gordon is better off outside the world of football because he clearly struggles to follow the rules and stay clean.

#Seahawks WR Josh Gordon’s conditional reinstatement has been rescinded and he is now suspended again indefinitely, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 15, 2021

More than anything, I just hope he’s in a great place mentally. For him, I somehow doubt a booming football career is still an option