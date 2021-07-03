Editorial

Josh Gordon Applies To Be Reinstated Into The NFL

NFL: New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers

(Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters)

David Hookstead
Josh Gordon wants to return to the NFL.

According to Adam Schefter, the former Seattle Seahawks receiver has applied to be reinstated following his latest suspension from the league for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Schefter also reported that Gordon has had multiple drug tests over the past three months, and has passed them all.

Honestly, aren’t we all kind of tired of this song and dance with Gordon? I know I am. Don’t get me wrong. I hope like hell he gets his life figured out and is mentally in a good place.

I’m not cheering against him at all. I’m just tired of constantly reading this news cycle, and I’m sure I’m not the only one.

Gordon gets suspended, gets clean, gets back on the field, it doesn’t last long and he ends up suspended again. We’ve all seen this movie multiple times.

Maybe, Gordon is better off outside the world of football because he clearly struggles to follow the rules and stay clean.

More than anything, I just hope he’s in a great place mentally. For him, I somehow doubt a booming football career is still an option