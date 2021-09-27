Nick Saban Will Appear On The Eli And Peyton Manning ‘Monday Night Football’ Megacast

Nick Saban will be making an appearance on “Monday Night Football” for the Eagles/Cowboys game.

According to AL.com, the seven-time national champion will appear on the megacast Eli and Peyton Manning do on ESPN2. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He’s expected to spend a quarter with Eli and Peyton and given the fact Ole Miss and the Crimson Tide play Saturday, don’t be shocked if the former Giants quarterback and Saban trade some shots.

Some TV news: Alabama head coach Nick Saban will appear on Peyton and @EliManning Monday Night Football broadcast tonight for Eagles-Cowboys. @OmahaProd https://t.co/re3Jjr761h — John Talty (@JTalty) September 27, 2021

This is going to be a content goldmine for ESPN and all the viewers. Even though Saban is a dictator with his players, he’s also incredibly funny and great on TV.

Nick Saban had a message for everyone in the Alabama program after being asked about tight end Jahleel Billingsley: “This is not a democracy.” pic.twitter.com/aDlngvjqHs — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) August 21, 2021

I know that might seem hard to believe, but it’s true. When he’s not busy chewing people out, he’s a ton of fun.

Nick Saban’s latest midweek rant “Did any of you play sports? I mean, the coach is supposed to play the best players, right?!” 😂 pic.twitter.com/4n5XNCE8sA — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) September 22, 2021

Add in the fact the Rebels and Crimson Tide are suiting up on the field against each other Saturday, and you have all the necessary ingredients for some fireworks.

I would expect multiple wisecracks between the Alabama coach and Eli. It’ll be a shame if that’s not what happens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb)

Make sure to tune in Monday night on ESPN2 for the show!