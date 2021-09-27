Alabama Vs. Ole Miss Is The Best College Football Game Of Week Five

Alabama vs Ole Miss is the best college football game of the week.

The Rebels are traveling to Tuscaloosa this Saturday for their 3:30 EST matchup against Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, and it should be an incredible game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb)

Ole Miss’ offense is absurdly dominant and Matt Corral is viewed by many to be the Heisman favorite. If there is one team in the SEC capable of putting up huge points on Alabama, it’s Lane Kiffin’s squad.

Add in the fact that Kiffin is a former Saban assistant and the storylines write themselves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb)

Of course, Nick Saban has never lost to an assistant, the Crimson Tide are the top-ranked team in America and it looks like they’re primed and ready for another national title run.

So, what happens when an unstoppable offense runs into the best team in America? Well, that’s what we’re going to find out Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

Can Corral’s arm and legs do enough to pull off a shocking upset? Only time will tell, but there’s no doubt that the Rebels have a serious chance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb)

Make sure to catch the game at 3:30 EST on CBS! It should be a fun one.