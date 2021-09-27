‘The Many Saints Of Newark’ Comes Out October 1

It’s finally release week for “The Many Saints of Newark.”

The highly-anticipated “Sopranos” prequel will follow the rise of Tony Soprano from being a teenager to being the criminal boss fans watched for years. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Of all the movies that have been released on HBO Max since direct to streaming became a thing, there’s no question “The Many Saints of Newark” has the most hype.

“The Sopranos” is widely-considered one of the greatest shows ever made and now more than 14 years since the polarizing ending, fans are getting a prequel film.

If that’s not enough to get you pumped up, then I don’t know what to tell you. You’re just not a real fan.

It’s also going to be awesome to learn the story of Dickie Moltisanti, who fans all heard about as Christopher’s father.

However, we don’t really know what kind of influence he had in Tony’s rise. Well, we’re going to find out in “The Many Saints of Newark.”

As a gigantic fan of “The Sopranos,” I couldn’t be more pumped to see what we get once it’s out. Make sure to check back for my full review once I’ve seen it! It can’t get here soon enough.