‘We’ve Gotten Over A Thousand Leads’: Dog The Bounty Hunter Joins Search For Gabby Petito’s Former Fiancé

Reality TV star and bounty hunter Duane “Dog” Chapman said Monday that he is joining the search for Gabby Petito’s former fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

Authorities have been searching for Laundrie after the disappearance of 22-year-old Petito, who authorities found dead on Sept. 19 at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Chapman told “Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy that he has received over 1,000 leads on the whereabouts of her missing fiancé.

“We’ve gotten over a thousand leads… So we’re going through all those leads,” Chapman said. “I would say within 48 hours, we probably will have a location where we start the tracking at.”

Chapman said several leads have directed him to the Appalachian Trail, where Petito spent her 22nd birthday alongside her fiancé. The bounty hunter said Laundrie had spent time there for a couple of months and is both an “outdoorsman” and “not an experienced criminal.”

“He’s very young, he’s not an experienced criminal. He’ll do what he should do. He can’t stay and shoplift and stay in cheap motels or rob people like a lot of people like I chase,” he said. “This kid is an outdoorsman so I think he went to where he’s comfortable, to the outdoors.”

Chapman told Doocy that he knocked on the door of Laundrie’s parents’ home in North Port, Florida, but received no response. (RELATED: The Laundrie Family Left For A Camping Trip A Week After The Wyoming Trip, Neighbors Say)

The bounty hunter said he plans to find Laundrie by mid-November and that any person with a lead on Laundrie’s whereabouts should call 833-TellDog.

The U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie in relation to Petito’s death. His attorney Steven Bertolino previously said the warrant was obtained in connection to his actions in the aftermath of her death.

A day after the discovery of Petito’s body, the FBI swarmed the Laundrie’s home in a Sept. 20 investigation and removed his parents Chris and Roberta from the property. Authorities declared the home a crime scene.