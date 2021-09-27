‘Creepier Than Gov. Cuomo’: Candace Owens Mocks New York Governor For Mixing God And The Coronavirus

Talk show host Candace Owens said Monday that Democrats like New York Gov. Kathy Hochul have transformed the coronavirus into “an obsession and a cult.”

WATCH:

“It is so foolish to I think that the American people are going to fall for this obvious scam … I have said this has moved from a public health crisis to a mental health crisis — an obsession and a cult with COVID-19,” Owens said on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Hochul told the Brooklyn Christian Cultural Center Sunday that those not vaccinated against COVID-19 “aren’t listening to God.” (RELATED: Leaked Documents Show Coast Guard’s Plan To Grill Service Members Over Religious Vaccine Exemption)

“I hate to say this but I found that sermon to be even creepier than Governor Cuomo was. It’s incredibly creepy to invoke God and to pretend that you’ve had some awakening and that Christ is going through you and telling you to get the vaccine,” Owens said. “Christ wants you to make Pfizer a few more billion dollars and then you can be converted.”

“Candles in the image of Tony Fauci. How ridiculous is the resurrection, would you say?” asked host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson. “You are telling me you weren’t converted by Kathy?” Owens responded jokingly. “You weren’t converted by Gov. Kathy when you were watching her speak? I was converted. I’m an apostle now.”

Owens said the Democrats talk as though Jesus Christ has mandated that everyone be vaccinated and that he also “wanted medical segregation, open borders, Hillary Clinton to win the 2016 election. I know it sounds like it’s just exactly what the Democrats want and they pretend that it’s what God wants.”

The conservative author called the Democratic Party “such a joke” and reminded viewers that the organizers of the Democratic National Committee Convention “stripped the words ‘under God’ from the Pledge of Allegiance because they said that that was too triggering” and mocked former Vice President Mike Pence over his evangelical Christian faith.

“This is the party that refers to people in the South as ‘Bible Belt Christians’ as a pejorative.” (RELATED: ‘I Think There Will Be A Referendum On These Sorts Of Actions in 2022’: Candace Owens Roasts San Francisco Mayor For Flouting Mask Mandate)

Owens also said it is not important to understand the contradictions of the vaccine mandate. “You are not supposed to understand a cult. You just do what they say,” she said jokingly.

Hochul also told reporters earlier in September that she did not know “of a sanctioned religious exemption from any organized religion,” rejecting the argument that healthcare workers could apply for a religious exemption from New York’s vaccine mandate. She is considering the use of medically trained members of the National Guard to replace nurses and doctors who will be fired if they remain unvaccinated.