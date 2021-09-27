Urban Meyer Promises To ‘Get’ The Jaguars ‘Going’ After 0-3 Start

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer wants fans to be patient with the team.

The Jaguars are off to an 0-3 start after losing Sunday to the Cardinals, and they’ve looked absolutely terrible every single step of the way. It’s safe to say the three-time national champion is having a very rough transition to the pro game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yet, he wants fans to relax.

“We’re going to get this thing going. I know I said that last week, but damn we played hard out there. Our players played their asses off. We just have to eliminate some mistakes and learn how to win. The locker room is as good a locker room as I’ve ever had,” Meyer said following three straight losses to start his NFL career, according to 247Sports.

I hate to keep beating this point, but there’s no question that Meyer should be eyeing up the USC opening. He should 100% be figuring out a way to get out of his NFL contract.

The reality of the situation is that his time in the NFL has been nothing short of an absolute disaster. We can pretend like that’s not the case, but we’d all just be lying to ourselves.

Of course, it’s not all his fault. The Jaguars are just a trash team with little talent, but asking fans to hang in there or show patience is never going to work.

This is the NFL. People expect to win and the Jaguars don’t seem close to being able to get the job done.

Get to USC, Urban! Get to USC!