Dabo Swinney Says Clemson Will ‘Respond’ And ‘Get Back’ After Starting 2-2

Dabo Swinney doesn’t want people to think Clemson will be down and out forever.

The Tigers are 2-2 after losing to Georgia and North Carolina State in their first four games. Short of a miracle, Clemson is locked out of the playoff picture before the end of September. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NC State Wolfpack Football (@packfootball)

However, Dabo thinks the team will learn and grow from the past few weeks. He told reporters the following about the team being 2-2, according to Outkick:

I know that we’re in a spot right now that we haven’t been in in a while. But just like always, we’ll respond and we’ll get back to the basics and fundamentals of what we do. And again, just know that this is part of it. We got some areas where we’re not playing very well. We got some youth in some areas, got some injuries. And that’s just all part of this game. It might be one of the greatest opportunities that we’ve had in quite a while to lead and teach our young men a lot.

There’s no doubt that Clemson is in relatively uncharted territory. It’s been a very long time since Clemson appeared to have a team as weak as the 2021 squad.

Not only is Clemson 2-2, but they haven’t looked good at any point of the season. They’ve looked like a shell of the 2020 team.

So, there’s no doubt at all that the Tigers have their work cut out for them.

The good news for Clemson fans is that Dabo Swinney is running the show. He’s the second best coach in America, behind only Nick Saban.

If there’s one person who can turn around Clemson’s season and still get them to a great bowl game, it’s Swinney.

Clemson’s E.J. Williams gets into it with some NC State fans who were on the field.pic.twitter.com/JlbhPmgLEV — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) September 25, 2021

The playoffs are not going to happen this year, but that doesn’t mean they can’t use the 2021 campaign to grow. Trust me when I say Clemson isn’t going to be down and out for too long. That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank.