‘The American Public Aren’t Stupid’: Meghan McCain Slams Biden’s ‘Asinine’ ‘Zero Cost’ Claim On Spending Bill

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Meghan McCain slammed President Joe Biden’s “asinine” claim that his $3.5 trillion spending bill has a price tag of “zero” dollars  and she said the American public isn’t “stupid.”

“The bill will cost 0 dollars is the most asinine talking point since ‘I voted for it before I voted against it,'” McCain tweeted Tuesday to her hundreds of thousands of followers. (RELATED: ‘Dragged’: Meghan McCain Blasts ‘Every Single Person In Biden Administration’ Over Fall Of Kabul)

“The American public aren’t stupid,” she added. “There’s nothing in this world for free.”

The former co-host of “The View” included a clip of White House press secretary Jen Psaki repeating the administration’s claim that the “president’s commitment remains” to not raising taxes for “anyone making less than $400,000″ a year.” (RELATED: ‘I’m Just Going To Rip The Band-Aid Off’: Meghan McCain Announces She’s Leaving ‘The View’)

WATCH:

Some pushed back, arguing that increasing taxes on those high earners will mean passing those costs down to consumers. Psaki said such a move would be “unfair and absurd” that companies would increase costs in response to them being taxed more by the Biden administration.

The spending bill contains money for climate change, child care, green energy and tax initiatives. The $3.5 trillion would be spent over the course of a decade, Fox News noted.