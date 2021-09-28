‘The American Public Aren’t Stupid’: Meghan McCain Slams Biden’s ‘Asinine’ ‘Zero Cost’ Claim On Spending Bill

Meghan McCain slammed President Joe Biden’s “asinine” claim that his $3.5 trillion spending bill has a price tag of “zero” dollars and she said the American public isn’t “stupid.”

“The bill will cost 0 dollars is the most asinine talking point since ‘I voted for it before I voted against it,'” McCain tweeted Tuesday to her hundreds of thousands of followers. (RELATED: ‘Dragged’: Meghan McCain Blasts ‘Every Single Person In Biden Administration’ Over Fall Of Kabul)

“The American public aren’t stupid,” she added. “There’s nothing in this world for free.”

The bill will cost 0 dollars is the most asinine talking point since “I voted for it before I voted against it”. The American public aren’t stupid. There’s nothing in this world for free. https://t.co/iigT5JPtAq — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 28, 2021

The former co-host of “The View” included a clip of White House press secretary Jen Psaki repeating the administration’s claim that the “president’s commitment remains” to not raising taxes for “anyone making less than $400,000″ a year.” (RELATED: ‘I’m Just Going To Rip The Band-Aid Off’: Meghan McCain Announces She’s Leaving ‘The View’)

WATCH:

Jen Psaki: It’s “unfair and absurd” that companies would increase costs for consumers in response to us taxing them more. pic.twitter.com/rHilrYdj4j — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 28, 2021

Some pushed back, arguing that increasing taxes on those high earners will mean passing those costs down to consumers. Psaki said such a move would be “unfair and absurd” that companies would increase costs in response to them being taxed more by the Biden administration.

It won’t be paid for & even if it were, that wouldn’t change the cost of the massive tax & spend package. WH floated laughable “zero cost” line & journos are just going with it. Meanwhile, tax relief that allows people to keep their own $ is always discussed as a “cost” to govt. https://t.co/40gVfS0FDC — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 26, 2021

BUDGET: While President Biden’s agenda has been billed as a $3.5 Trillion cost, he says the real cost is $0, since it will all be paid for and won’t contribute to the national debt. pic.twitter.com/HT2RJBQIBW — Forbes (@Forbes) September 24, 2021

The spending bill contains money for climate change, child care, green energy and tax initiatives. The $3.5 trillion would be spent over the course of a decade, Fox News noted.