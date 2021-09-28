Matt Corral Says He’s ‘Not Worried’ About Alabama

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral isn’t sweating the game against Alabama.

Alabama and Ole Miss will meet this Saturday in Tuscaloosa in what is hands down the biggest game of the weekend. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Is the Heisman contender worried about taking on the Crimson Tide on the road? It certainly doesn’t sound like it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb)

Corral said the following Monday during a teleconference, according to Outkick:

We’re not worried…I should rephrase that so you don’t take it the wrong way. We’re not worried about how we’re playing. We’re worried about how we handle each practice individually. We’re worried about today. We’re not worried about Alabama, even though they are a great team.

I know people will try to dig into his comments and hype them up as bulletin board material, but I understand where Corral is coming from.

Worrying about Alabama isn’t going to get the Rebels anywhere. All Corral can do is take care of business on his end.

He can control what he can control and the rest will work itself out. There’s zero point in worrying about Alabama’s team. They’re going to do what they do.

It’s his job to make sure he executes his job at a higher level.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb)

I’m still blown away that the spread for the game is -14.5 in favor of Alabama. That’s a shocking line to me.

I don’t think there’s any chance the game is a blowout.

Alabama Is Favored By A Shocking Amount Against Ole Miss. Should Fans Of The Rebels Be Insulted? https://t.co/eWb7arKM7m — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 27, 2021

Make sure to tune in at 3:30 EST on CBS this Saturday. This game is going to be pure electricity.