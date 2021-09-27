Alabama Is Favored By 14.5 Against Ole Miss

Alabama is favored by a shocking amount against Ole Miss.

As of Monday afternoon, the line for the game is -14.5 in favor of the Crimson Tide over Lane Kiffin and the Rebels. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, despite Ole Miss having arguably the most potent offense in America, oddsmakers still expect Alabama to roll.

I’m honestly shocked the spread is this high. I figured the highest it would go was -10.5 in favor of Alabama.

The spread being 14.5 is downright insulting to Kiffin, the Rebels and all the fans. It’s a gigantic spread.

In case you’re wondering what I’m thinking, I’m 100% all in on +14.5 and the Rebels. Alabama is probably going to win this game.

It’d be surprising if Ole Miss pulls off the upset.

However, the idea that the game won’t be close is just laughable. Kiffin and his squad are going to be fired up and ready to roll in Tuscaloosa.

Someone has to be the first former Saban assistant to beat the seven-time national champion, and we all know Kiffin thinks he can get the job done.

Plus, if Matt Corral gets hot, anything is possible.

As of this moment, I’m on Ole Miss at +14.5 and it’s not even a tough call. Make sure to catch the game at 3:30 EST on CBS!