Editorial

ESPN Analyst Rod Gilmore Implies Mario Cristobal Yelling At Kris Hutson Was A Racial Situation

Mario Cristobal (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/ScoDucks1998/status/1441982848311906306)

ESPN analyst Rod Gilmore recently had a galaxy brain take for the ages about Oregon coach Mario Cristobal.

During the team’s past game against Arizona, Cristobal cut loose on receiver Kris Hutson after his post-catch antics drew a flag that hurt the team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Cristobal was clearly pissed, and to Hutson’s credit, he took his verbal lashing like a man after a bonehead mistake.

However, Gilmore tried to invoke racial imagery to explain his dislike for the situation. In response to Doug Gottlieb tweeting the video, he wrote, “Moreover, the image of a 51 year old White man berating a young Black man so publicly rubs a lot of us the wrong way. Especially w/all the racial injustice. Bad optics. U can deliver the lesson w/o flexing your power & control. It did not make Black parents I know happy.”

Give me a break. Cristobal tearing into Hutson had nothing to do with race or “racial injustice.” That was a coach putting a young man on blast for hurting his teammates.

I don’t care if you’re black, white or a different race, if you cost your team and you have a coach who gives a damn, you’re going to hear about it.

Cristobal did nothing wrong and even gave a great explanation for his action. The Oregon head coach stated the following about the situation, according to 247Sports:

My perspective is that Kris and I have a real relationship and a real agreement with accountability standards. That was a big play that hurt the team, and it required a strong and intense verbal message that reestablished our accountability standards for clarity on that. I think that was achieved. I respect Kris. He respects me. We respect the process. We can’t hurt the team. I trust him. Obviously we want to get him back into the game with a clear mind and to attack the opportunity and to go win the game and that’s what we did, and that’s what I did.

Yeah, if there’s one thing we know about racists it’s that they often talk about how much they respect their victims and how important accountability is for a team. Sounds like it’s coming straight out of the mouth of a Confederate general.

If Gilmore is truly offended by Cristobal’s actions and think they might have been racist, then he’s in the wrong sport.