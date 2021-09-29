Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith Hangs Up ‘Believe’ Sign From ‘Ted Lasso’ In The Media Room

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is hoping to cash in on some of the “Ted Lasso” magic.

The Falcons are currently 1-2 and the franchise's only win was over a very bad New York Giants team. So, it's safe to say things aren't off to a great start.

Smith’s response? He put up a copy of the “Believe” sign from “Ted Lasso” in the media room.

Now at the Atlanta Falcons facility in the press conference room. Hi @tedlasso pic.twitter.com/OyEOQ5S8eJ — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) September 29, 2021

Not only did he put the sign up, but he also taps it like he’s actually Jason Sudeikis in the hit Apple TV+ show.

VIDEO: #Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith ends his press conference and double taps #Believe @TedLasso sign when he leaves. Just like the TV show!! @AFCRichmond pic.twitter.com/iShUC51VtH — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) September 29, 2021

Look, I love “Ted Lasso.” I think it’s an amazing TV show and it’s probably Sudeikis’ greatest role that he’s ever done.

If you’re not watching, then you’re missing out.

However, if you’re reduced to “Ted Lasso” antics as an NFL coach, then things probably aren’t going too well.

Maybe, focus a shade more on the playbook and a little less cheap stunts. If you did that, you might not be 1-2!

Arthur Smith hit the sign twice as he left his presser today. That’s a man that knows how to play to an audience that loves Ted Lasso. Smith also got a good first win last Sunday vs NYG. https://t.co/dBTk32TwJO — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 29, 2021

Save “Ted Lasso” for the fans at home, Smith! Supporters of the Falcons only want to see wins.