Editorial

Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith Hangs Up ‘Believe’ Sign From ‘Ted Lasso’ In The Media Room

Arthur Smith (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/AlisonWSB/status/1443244647627870220)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is hoping to cash in on some of the “Ted Lasso” magic.

The Falcons are currently 1-2 and the franchise’s only win was over a very bad New York Giants team. So, it’s safe to say things aren’t off to a great start. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Smith’s response? He put up a copy of the “Believe” sign from “Ted Lasso” in the media room.

Not only did he put the sign up, but he also taps it like he’s actually Jason Sudeikis in the hit Apple TV+ show.

Look, I love “Ted Lasso.” I think it’s an amazing TV show and it’s probably Sudeikis’ greatest role that he’s ever done.

If you’re not watching, then you’re missing out.

However, if you’re reduced to “Ted Lasso” antics as an NFL coach, then things probably aren’t going too well.

Maybe, focus a shade more on the playbook and a little less cheap stunts. If you did that, you might not be 1-2!

Save “Ted Lasso” for the fans at home, Smith! Supporters of the Falcons only want to see wins.