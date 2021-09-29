Graham Mertz Says He Doesn’t Feel ‘External Pressure’ After Horrific Start To The Season

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz wants people to know he doesn’t feel any outside pressure!

The Badgers are currently 1-2, we look atrocious, our offense is pathetic and there might not be another quarterback in America playing worse than Mertz. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You’d think he’d be very aware of the gravity of the situation. Well, you’d be 100% wrong because he’s not feeling pressure!

“I don’t listen to any pressure. I’ve never felt pressure. The only pressure I feel is what I put on myself to be the best quarterback I can be…I don’t feel any external pressure. It’s all what I put on myself,” Mertz said in a video tweeted by Evan Flood.

You can watch his full comments below.

Asked Graham Mertz if the pressure was starting to get to him after struggles against Penn State and Notre Dame. #Badgers “I’ve never felt pressure. The only pressure I feel is what I put on myself.” pic.twitter.com/2grFqQs9QQ — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) September 28, 2021

I don’t know what the hell Mertz is talking about. I seriously don’t understand at all. Was he not at Soldier Field when he gifted Notre Dame 24 points in the fourth quarter?

Was he not playing in the game the rest of us all watched? Was he not out there looking absolutely awful?

RAPID REACTION: Wisconsin is terrible. I never want to see Graham Mertz play another game for the Badgers. pic.twitter.com/zqJdJimjxo — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 25, 2021

If he’s not feeling any pressure other than what he puts on himself, then he’s simply not paying attention. I’m sure he’s a nice guy, but he needs to wake up and smell the roses.

The fan base has turned on him, we’re sick and tired of losing and Mertz is the main issue with the team. Granted, he’s not the only issue, but the defense didn’t force him to gift the Fighting Irish four turnovers in the fourth quarter of the biggest game of the year.

That was 100% on him.

I hope like hell he picks up his play because if he doesn’t, we might not win four games all year. We’re trending down in a major way, and there’s no excuse.