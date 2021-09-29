Khloe Kardashian’s First-Ever TV Ad Banned For Being Too Racy

Khloe Kardashian stripped down for her first-ever TV ad, “Find the One,” but the commercial was quickly banned for being too racy.

The 37-year-old reality star went topless for the promotion of her Good American brand's "Good Legs" jeans, Page Six reported in a piece published Wednesday.

Kardashian rolled around on a bed wearing no bra or shirt, and she used a sheet to partly cover her at one point and a hand at another, according to Page Six. The banned ad is posted on her website and can be seen here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

"It's just different this time," Khloe said in the clip. "I feel good. I feel sexy. Like I don't have to keep looking. I think I found the one."

TV networks said the ad was pulled because "all parties should be properly clothed" in order for the ad to make it on the air, the outlet reported.

A representative for Kardashian’s brand confirmed the ad was pulled hours after its launch online.

“If wearing a great pair of denim is wrong then Good American doesn’t want to be right,” the rep shared.

The ad “is meant to uplift and celebrate that feeling of sexiness and confidence that all women experience when finding the perfect pair of jeans,” the rep added, before noting how the ad will be edited so it can make it to the air.