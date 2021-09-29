NBA Players Who Miss Games Because Of Vaccines Mandates Won’t Be Paid

NBA players who have to miss games because of the coronavirus vaccine won’t get paid.

According to Bleacher Report, the NBA has announced that players who miss games because of not complying with local vaccine mandates won't be paid.

That means if an unvaccinated player has to miss a road game against the Warriors or Nets, he’ll be out that game check.

NBA announces that players who do not comply with local vaccination mandates will not be paid for the games they miss pic.twitter.com/VpRG4BjFBb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 29, 2021

I would be shocked if the National Basketball Players Association doesn’t go to war over this decision from NBA leadership.

On one hand, I understand that if revenue is lost because players are sitting out that an adjustment has to be made, but the NBPA isn’t going to roll over on this.

Jonathan Isaac shares that he’s had Covid in the past when answering a question on vaccine hesitancy. pic.twitter.com/acwqXgjhEA — Beyond the RK (@beyondtheRK) September 27, 2021

There are a lot of players who have made it clear they’re not going to get vaccinated and they’re not going to lose millions of dollars without a fight.

You know who really isn’t going to walk away without major resistance? Unvaccinated players who play on teams located in markets with local mandates.

NBA All-Star Bradley Beal has some questions for the media. Smart man! God bless.

pic.twitter.com/ZOALAVg9Fp — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) September 28, 2021

Andrew Wiggins plays for the Warriors and doesn’t plan on getting vaccinated. That means he won’t be able to play home games, which represent 50% of his pay for the season.

Yeah, you better buckle up because this situation is probably going to get ugly.

Nine of the Warriors’ first 12 games are at Chase Center. Wiggins would forfeit more than $350,000 for each game he is forced to miss.https://t.co/sYJx5kRyxB — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) September 23, 2021

We’ll see if the NBA backs down but there’s a major fight brewing. That much is for sure.