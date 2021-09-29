Editorial

NBA Players Who Miss Games Because Of Vaccines Mandates Won’t Be Paid

Jonathan Isaac (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
NBA players who have to miss games because of the coronavirus vaccine won’t get paid.

According to Bleacher Report, the NBA has announced that players who miss games because of not complying with local vaccine mandates won’t be paid. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That means if an unvaccinated player has to miss a road game against the Warriors or Nets, he’ll be out that game check.

I would be shocked if the National Basketball Players Association doesn’t go to war over this decision from NBA leadership.

On one hand, I understand that if revenue is lost because players are sitting out that an adjustment has to be made, but the NBPA isn’t going to roll over on this.

There are a lot of players who have made it clear they’re not going to get vaccinated and they’re not going to lose millions of dollars without a fight.

You know who really isn’t going to walk away without major resistance? Unvaccinated players who play on teams located in markets with local mandates.

Andrew Wiggins plays for the Warriors and doesn’t plan on getting vaccinated. That means he won’t be able to play home games, which represent 50% of his pay for the season.

Yeah, you better buckle up because this situation is probably going to get ugly.

We’ll see if the NBA backs down but there’s a major fight brewing. That much is for sure.