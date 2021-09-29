Netflix Releases The Trailer For ‘Bad Sport’

Netflix’s documentary series “Bad Sport” looks great.

The plot of the upcoming sports series, according to Netflix’s PR site, is as follows:

Bad Sport looks at six unbelievable stories at the intersection of sports and crime, as told by the athletes, coaches and law enforcement officials at the center of the controversies. Episodes include the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympic figure skating scandal; superstar Indycar driver Randy Lanier’s marijuana-smuggling operation; the Arizona State University basketball point-shaving scheme; the horse hitman at the center of an insurance fraud ring; Calciopoli, the biggest match-fixing scandal in Italian football history; and South African cricket captain Hansie Cronje’s tragic fall from grace.

If the trailer is an accurate representation of what fans can expect, then we’re in for an incredible time. Give it a watch below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If there’s one thing we know about Netflix, it’s that the streaming giant produces awesome documentaries. “Untold” was recently released, and they were amazing.

The one about the Danbury Trashers was arguably the best sports documentary I’ve seen in the past several years.

You know what it covered? Crime and corruption overlapping with sports. That’s exactly what “Bad Sport” is all about!

Admittedly, I don’t know anything about the cases “Bad Sport” is covering. Haven’t heard about any of them.

That means I’m flying blind, but I’m not worried at all. The trailer has done more than enough to make me interested.

You can catch it starting Oct. 6 on Netflix!