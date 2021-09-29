Education

‘Predators’ And ‘Child Abusers’: Matt Walsh Berates The Loudoun County School Board

Matt Walsh Loudoun County School Board Meeting Sept. 28. [Twitter/Screenshot/Public-User: Tom Dempsey]

Laurel Duggan Education Reporter
The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh unleashed roughly 60 seconds of criticism in front of the Loudoun County School Board in a speech Tuesday night, calling them predators, child abusers, and an ideological cult.

“You are all child abusers. You prey upon impressionable children and indoctrinate them into your insane ideological cult, a cult which holds many fanatical views but none so deranged as the idea that boys are girls and girls are boys,” Walsh said. (RELATED: Anti-CRT Activist Says She Was Targeted In Harassment Campaign)

“I can see why you try to stop us from speaking. You know that your ideas are indefensible,” he said. “You silence the opposing side because you have no argument. You can only hide under your beds like pathetic little gutless cowards, hoping we shut up and go away, but we won’t. I promise you that.”

Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) in Virginia announced new policies Aug. 12 that allow transgender students to use locker rooms and bathrooms based on gender identity rather than “gender assigned at birth.” Students may also participate in sports teams based on gender identity. (RELATED: ‘Anti-Racist’ Facebook Group Secretly Planned To Disrupt School To Get Christian Gym Teacher Fired)

The policies require teachers to affirm transgender students’ gender identity by using their preferred names and pronouns and does not allow teachers to disclose students’ gender identity to parents.

“By imposing this vile nonsense on students to the point even of forcing young girls to share locker rooms with boys, you deprive these kids of safety and privacy and something more fundamental, too, which is truth. If education is not grounded in truth, it is worthless. Worse, it is poison,” Walsh argued.

LCPS changed its board meeting rules to exclude non-locals from public comments, with the new rule taking effect Sept. 28, the day of Matt Walsh’s planned rally protesting the board’s transgender policies. In response, Walsh signed a lease in Loudoun County on Friday.