Paul Finebaum Says Clemson’s ‘Dynasty Is Done’

Paul Finebaum thinks Clemson’s days as a national power are over.
The Tigers are 2-2 through the first four games of the 2021 season, and they haven’t been impressive at all in their losses to Georgia and North Carolina State. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
The ESPN star is sounding the alarms and he thinks fans are in for a bleak future.
🙌 @PackFootball fans stormed the field after taking down No. 9 Clemson pic.twitter.com/CDvGB6lfKu
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 25, 2021
“Dabo’s dynasty is done. I do not like anything I see there,” Finebaum said during a recent episode of “Get Up.”
You can listen to his full comments below.
“Dabo’s dynasty is done!”@finebaum doesn’t like anything he sees at Clemson 😳 pic.twitter.com/ER9pWiB4la
— Get Up (@GetUpESPN) September 29, 2021
I like Paul Finebaum and think he’s a smart guy, but he needs to chill with the hot takes about Clemson being done as a national power.
They’re having a down season, and they could still easily finish the regular season 10-2. You know how you know you’re a national power? You get banged up over a 10-2 season.
Clemson’s E.J. Williams gets into it with some NC State fans who were on the field.pic.twitter.com/JlbhPmgLEV
— The Sporting News (@sportingnews) September 25, 2021
The idea that Clemson fans should be panicking about a loss to Georgia and a loss to a solid North Carolina State squad is laughable.
Sure, the Tigers aren’t a playoff team this year, but let’s not pretend like the dynasty is dead. Down years happen in sports. Even Nick Saban has missed the playoff.
View this post on Instagram
So, despite the fact people are fired up and emotional, it’s outrageous to say Clemson is done as a national power. It’s just not true after two losses.