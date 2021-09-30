Paul Finebaum Says Clemson’s ‘Dynasty Is Done’

Paul Finebaum thinks Clemson’s days as a national power are over.

The Tigers are 2-2 through the first four games of the 2021 season, and they haven’t been impressive at all in their losses to Georgia and North Carolina State. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The ESPN star is sounding the alarms and he thinks fans are in for a bleak future.

🙌 @PackFootball fans stormed the field after taking down No. 9 Clemson pic.twitter.com/CDvGB6lfKu — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 25, 2021

“Dabo’s dynasty is done. I do not like anything I see there,” Finebaum said during a recent episode of “Get Up.”

You can listen to his full comments below.

“Dabo’s dynasty is done!”@finebaum doesn’t like anything he sees at Clemson 😳 pic.twitter.com/ER9pWiB4la — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) September 29, 2021

I like Paul Finebaum and think he’s a smart guy, but he needs to chill with the hot takes about Clemson being done as a national power.

They’re having a down season, and they could still easily finish the regular season 10-2. You know how you know you’re a national power? You get banged up over a 10-2 season.

Clemson’s E.J. Williams gets into it with some NC State fans who were on the field.pic.twitter.com/JlbhPmgLEV — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) September 25, 2021

The idea that Clemson fans should be panicking about a loss to Georgia and a loss to a solid North Carolina State squad is laughable.

Sure, the Tigers aren’t a playoff team this year, but let’s not pretend like the dynasty is dead. Down years happen in sports. Even Nick Saban has missed the playoff.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb)

So, despite the fact people are fired up and emotional, it’s outrageous to say Clemson is done as a national power. It’s just not true after two losses.