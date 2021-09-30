Editorial

Paul Finebaum Says Clemson’s ‘Dynasty Is Done’

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 04: D.J. Uiagalelei #5 of the Clemson Tigers drops back to pass against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Paul Finebaum thinks Clemson’s days as a national power are over.

The Tigers are 2-2 through the first four games of the 2021 season, and they haven’t been impressive at all in their losses to Georgia and North Carolina State. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The ESPN star is sounding the alarms and he thinks fans are in for a bleak future.

“Dabo’s dynasty is done. I do not like anything I see there,” Finebaum said during a recent episode of “Get Up.”

You can listen to his full comments below.

I like Paul Finebaum and think he’s a smart guy, but he needs to chill with the hot takes about Clemson being done as a national power.

They’re having a down season, and they could still easily finish the regular season 10-2. You know how you know you’re a national power? You get banged up over a 10-2 season.

The idea that Clemson fans should be panicking about a loss to Georgia and a loss to a solid North Carolina State squad is laughable.

Sure, the Tigers aren’t a playoff team this year, but let’s not pretend like the dynasty is dead. Down years happen in sports. Even Nick Saban has missed the playoff.

 

So, despite the fact people are fired up and emotional, it’s outrageous to say Clemson is done as a national power. It’s just not true after two losses.