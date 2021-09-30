Durham Subpoenas Law Firm Tied To Steele Dossier, Hillary Clinton: REPORT

Special Counsel John Durham reportedly issued subpoenas to Perkins Coie, a law firm tied to the Steele Dossier, the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

The subpoenas are part of Durham’s probe into the origins of the investigation into allegations that Donald Trump’s presidential campaign colluded with Russia, CNN reported.

“The Russia Hoax, other than the 2020 Presidential Election, was the biggest scam ever perpetrated on the American people. Hopefully justice will finally be served,” Liz Harrington, a spokeswoman for former President Trump, told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Durham indicted Michael Sussman on a single charge of lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation about who he was representing when he delivered information about alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia through Alfa Bank on Sept. 16.

Breaking-Michael Sussman pleaded not guilty to one count of making false statements to a federal agent.

Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui ordered Mr. Sussman released on his own recognizance under certain standard conditions.

Sussman faces faces up to five years in prison if convicted — Jake Gibson (@JakeBGibson) September 17, 2021

Sussman entered a not guilty plea the following day. He was released on his own recognizance and has resigned from Perkins Coie. (RELATED: Ex-FBI Lawyer Receives Probation For Altering Email About Carter Page)

Former Justice Department chief of staff Kash Patel described the indictment as “very well-laid out” and claimed during a Sept. 20 appearance on Fox News that Sussman linked Clinton to the origins of the Russia probe.

In testimony before Congress about his report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign, Special Counsel Robert Mueller stated that the allegations Sussman forwarded to the FBI were false.

