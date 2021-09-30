GOP Senators Call Out ‘Marriage Penalties’ In Democrats’ Spending Bill

Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney and 32 other GOP senators criticized the Democrats’ reconciliation bill Thursday for including “marriage penalties” in a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden.

“Current marriage penalties occur when a household’s overall tax bill increases due to a couple marrying and filing taxes jointly,” the letter explained. (ANALYSIS: Biden’s $3.5 Trillion Spending Spree Is A Gift To The Radical Left)

Marriage is a vital social good, and the foundation of strong families and strong communities. The Democrats’ $3.5 trillion spending bill would increase the penalties for marriage. It is misguided and unfair to disincentive couples from marrying. https://t.co/MMeqrhagYN — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) September 30, 2021

“A number of other federal programs, such as Medicaid, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, ad Section 8 housing assistance, also create marriage penalties by eliminating or reducing benefits for couples who marry,” Romney and his colleagues wrote.

The letter explains that the reconciliation bill could nearly double the $1,578 “marriage penalty” for a couple. If, for example, one spouse earns $12,000 and while another earns $30,000, additional taxes imposed on the hypothetical couple for getting married would consume more than 6% of their annual earnings, the letter stated. (RELATED: Moderates Threaten To Tank Budget Unless It Includes Tax Cut That Would Mostly Benefit The Rich)

“Marriage is a vital social good, and the foundation of strong families and strong communities,” Romney wrote on Twitter. “It is misguided and unfair to disincentive couples from marrying.”

Republican Sens. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Susan Collins of Maine, and Marco Rubio of Florida also signed the letter.

The Democrats’ reconciliation bill has an overall price tag of $3.5 trillion.