Nick Saban Says His Wife ‘Always’ Wants Alabama To ‘Blitz More’

Alabama football coach Nick Saban gets some advice from his wife when it comes to what happens on the field.

The Crimson Tide will play the Ole Miss Rebels this Saturday, and it's the biggest game of the weekend. Naturally, everyone is talking strategy.

Well, Saban’s wife Terry apparently often has one piece of advice for him.

“Miss Terry always wants to blitz more,” Saban explained Thursday, according to Michael Casagrande.

Usually, I hate when family members get involved in coaching or weigh in on issues on the field. It’s not their place, and that goes for men and women.

Leave it to the coaches and players.

However, Nick Saban’s wife Terry is on a different level. She’s probably the second most powerful woman in Alabama, behind only Governor Kay Ivey.

So, if she says it’s time to blitz a little more, then that’s what Alabama should be doing! After all, she’s always in Saban’s ear and he has seven national titles.

So, it seems to be working well!

Make sure to catch the Rebels and Crimson Tide play this Saturday at 3:30 EST on CBS!