Scarlett Johansson And Disney Reach Settlement In ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit

Scarlett Johansson and Disney reached a settlement in her “Black Widow” lawsuit after the company released the film in both theaters and on the Disney+ streaming site.

“I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney,” the 36-year-old actress shared in a statement, The Associated Press reported in a piece published Friday. The two sides reached a deal with terms that were not disclosed.

“I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team,” the statement added. “I look forward to continuing our collaboration.” (RELATED: Watch The Latest Electric Trailer For ‘Captain Marvel’)

Johansson has played the superhero Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow) in the Marvel franchise in multiple films dating back to “Iron Man 2” in 2010. (RELATED: ‘Like A Piece Of A**’: Scarlett Johansson Criticizes The Way Marvel ‘Sexualized’ ‘Black Widow’ Character In 2010 Film)

Chairman of Disney Studios Content, Alan Bergman, shared in the statement the company was “pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement. We appreciate her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects.”

The “Avengers: Endgame” star filed a lawsuit two months ago in Los Angeles Superior Court claiming the release of the film in theaters and to subscribers of the Disney+ streaming site, due to the pandemic, was a breach of her contract which guaranteed her a theatrical release. The suit also claimed that because of the way the film was released, it deprived her of potential box office earnings.

“In the months leading up to this lawsuit, Ms. Johansson gave Disney and Marvel every opportunity to right their wrong and make good on Marvel’s promise,” the lawsuit read, the AP noted. “Disney intentionally induced Marvel’s breach of the Agreement, without justification, in order to prevent Ms. Johansson from realizing the full benefit of her bargain with Marvel.”

At the time, Disney dismissed the lawsuit and said it had “no merit whatsoever,” adding that it was “especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The company argued with the change of the release in both movie theaters and available on the streaming site for a $30 rental, “significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20M she has received to date.”

“Black Widow” was originally supposed to hit theaters in spring of 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic and lockdown of the world until July 9, 2021. It scored $80 million in North America box office and $78 million from international theaters in its first week of release. The film sharply declined in the second week, the outlet noted.