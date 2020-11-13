Disney+ Hits More Than 73 Million Subscribers

Business is booming for Disney+.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney’s streaming service now has 73.7 million subscribers, which is a staggering amount. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Just how impressive is that number? THR reported that Disney wanted to hit between 60 and 90 million subscribers by 2024.

It’s not even the end of 2020, and Disney+ has already breezed right through the 60 million floor set for 2024.

Yeah, I think it’s safe to say that business is going very well right now on the streaming front for Disney.

I would love to know how many people subscribing to Disney+ are doing it only for “The Mandalorian.”

That’s the exact camp that I’m in. As I said Thursday, I watch some old movies on there occasionally, but it’s all about the hit “Star Wars” show for me.

I have a very strong feeling that there are probably a lot of other people out there just like me, especially anyone above the age of 25.

One of the biggest questions now is whether or not Disney will take some of this money and create original content geared towards a more adult audience.

If Disney+ wants to compete with HBO and Netflix, they’re going to have to produce some darker shows. That’s just the nature of the business. They can’t survive on kids forever.

Either way, there’s no question that things are going really well for Disney right now, and you should all be watching “The Mandalorian” if you haven’t already started.